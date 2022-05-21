Long weekend drivers need to watch their speed: ICBC

This weekend brings an average of 1,200 crashes in the Lower Mainland

Police across BC will be doing speed enforcement over the long weekend. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

On average, the Victoria Day long weekend brings with it 1,200 vehicle crashes across the Lower Mainland, resulting in 340 injuries, says ICBC.

It can be a busy time on the province’s roadways, and there more need for cautious driving. On average, 480 people are injured and three people are killed in 1,800 crashes throughout the province over this weekend.

As drivers hit the road, ICBC and police are asking drivers to watch their speed. Police are conducting a province-wide enforcement blitz this long weekend to target speeders as part of this month’s campaign.

Speeding increases your risk of crashing and remains the leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C. with eight people, on average, killed in crashes involving speed every month from May through September, according to ICBC.

Tips from ICBC include:

• Be realistic about travel times to reduce your risk of crashing. Plan your route and check road conditions at drivebc.ca before you leave.

• Regular posted speed limits are a maximum speed set for ideal road and weather conditions. Slow down on wet roads, in bad weather conditions, or on uneven roads and increase your following distance to at least four seconds.

• Don’t speed up as someone is trying to pass you. Help the other driver get back into your lane by adjusting your speed to allow a safe gap for them to move into.

• Avoid any distractions that take your mind and eyes off the road. Distracted driving is one of the most common causes of crashes. Leave your phone alone.​