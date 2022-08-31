Longtime resident announces she will run for Maple Ridge council

Leah Pillet well known for volunteering, work with home schooling parents

Leah Pillet is running for Maple Ridge city council. (Special to The News)

Leah Pillet, a longtime Maple Ridge entrepreneur and volunteer, has announced her intention to run for city council.

Pillet has been an active resident for 19 years and said she has enjoyed raising her family here with her husband.

She said home schooling her kids for 11 years has been a wonderful experience, connecting her to many families in the area and all the “amazing” events put on by the city, library, parks and recreation, sports and local organizations.

Children have been a focus, and she served as the organizer and coordinator of the local homeschool community, Ridge Meadows Home Learners, for 11 years. She has organized countless field trips, co-ops, community events and conventions. She said the role taught her leadership and organizational skills that she plans to bring to the City of Maple Ridge as a councillor.

Pillet often volunteers at her church, and helps new families settle into the country.

She said she also “works hard to protect every citizen by helping the Canadian Freedom Coalition inform people of their rights,” and advocates for equal treatment for all citizens.

Leah has worked as a chef, owned a daycare and a jewelry company and currently helps her husband with his local business.

She said her efforts to help people navigate the “incredibly difficult circumstances” over the last two years has deepened her resolve to see the people and city thrive.

“The decision to run for council arose from observing the need for more grassroots representation,” Pillet said, adding she knows there is great potential in Maple Ridge that has been under developed, especially in the areas of supporting businesses, appropriate development, sports and tourism.

READ ALSO: Restaurant and bar group hails lifting of job action by B.C. public-sector union

When elected, she would like to see council:

• Support citizens by addressing the taxation rates in the city.

• Communicate with integrity and invite the citizens to participate in the future of Maple Ridge, and listen to their concerns and ideas.

• Support thoughtful, functional development into the future for homes, local businesses, industries, tourism and recreation.

• Use farmland in creative ways that support our economy and food security.

“It’s time to start thriving and not just surviving,” she said.

Local elections will be held in municipalities across B.C. on Oct. 15.