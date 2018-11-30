Longtime B.C. friends share $20-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

John Prpich of Port Alberni grew up playing hockey with David Dubbin from Nanaimo

  • Nov. 30, 2018 1:15 p.m.
  • News

John Prpich of Port Alberni, left, and his friend David Dubbin of Nanaimo are celebrating after splitting nearly $20 million after winning a 6/49 lottery draw in November. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A Port Alberni man and a longtime friend from Nanaimo are sharing a $20 million lottery pot this week.

John Prpich from Port Alberni and David Dubbin from Nanaimo are childhood friends who grew up playing hockey together. They have been buying lottery tickets together for more than 30 years. Today, they are B.C.’s newest multi-millionaires after matching all six numbers to win the $19.8 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot from the November 28, 2018 draw.

The pair is still in disbelief after winning such a life-changing prize.

“I was in the bathroom and my wife was on the computer and said someone in Nanaimo won,” Dubbin said. “I looked at my wife and asked if I was dreaming.” As soon as he knew what was going on he quickly called Prpich. “I thought there is no way John is going to believe this phone call.”

“At first I was like – it’s 5:30 in the morning! And then all I thought was ‘what an honest friend,’” added Prpich. “I was just glad to tell my kids. Now my kids are going to be okay.”

The massive win will come with all the dreamy attachments, including new houses and cars and, of course, traveling the world. “I’ve always wanted to go to Thailand,” said Dubbin, who’s an avid golfer. “I hear the golf courses there are fantastic. And now we can fly first class.”

Added Prpich, “My wife loves to travel and I want to go back to Australia.”

The win is perfect timing for Dubbin, who was planning to retire in January 2019 and Prpich, who says he might go into work a few more times “just for bragging rights,” before he calls it quits.

The 7-Eleven on Bowen Road in Nanaimo sold the winning ticket.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Man charged with murder in Burnaby crash that killed woman
Next story
Provincial funds not adequate for four-year-old boy’s health needs

Just Posted

UPDATE: Elderly man remains in hospital after Lougheed crash

Air ambulance landed at Kanaka Creek elementary in Maple Ridge.

Man ran over by dump truck during tire change

Gofundme page started for Aldergrove businessman injured in Maple Ridge

Ramblers trio perfect at Icebreaker

Coach worries wrestling team will be displaced

It’s Christmas, in Maple Ridge’s park

Santa Claus Parade this Saturday

TransLink helps with Maple Ridge roads

Another $391K yearly

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

VIDEO: Small B.C. city staff work to thwart Christmas light vandals

Langley City has seen its Christmas lights cut multiple times in the downtown core in recent weeks.

Dispute over hidden camera sex in B.C. fire chief’s office

Hidden camera in chief’s Vernon office captures sexual romp between two employees

Tongue-in-cheek campaign spotlights Metro Vancouver gangsters’ girlfriends

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers launches new ad campaign called, ‘I Stashed My Boyfriend’s Gun’

Longtime B.C. friends share $20-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

John Prpich of Port Alberni grew up playing hockey with David Dubbin from Nanaimo

Man charged with murder in Burnaby crash that killed woman

A single SUV was involved in the collision earlier this month on Barnet Highway

Outfit covered up by B.C. school officials ‘purchased by grandmother’

Mother says she’d like her daughter’s South Surrey school to revisit dress-code guidelines

B.C. woman files lawsuit after high-THC cannabis product mislabelled

The spray she bought was labelled high CBD and low THC, but ingredients were the opposite, said Kimberly Webster.

One week left: 37% of ballots returned in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Deadline to submit ballots was extended to Friday, Dec. 7

Most Read