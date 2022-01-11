Loss prevention officer at Maple Ridge store foils alleged robbery in progress

A loss prevention officer at a Maple Ridge store was able to stop an alleged robbery in progress, resulting in arrests by police within minutes.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the alleged robbery at about 10:15 a.m. in the 18000 block of 224 Street on Monday, Jan. 10, by the store’s LPO, after the LPO said they had confronted a man filling a duffle bag with items.

When the man was confronted, he pulled out a can of bear spray, and pointed it at the LPO. However, the man did not release the spray. Instead, he fled the scene.

The unharmed LPO quickly called police who responded and within three minutes of being on scene, located and arrested the man.

Within 10 minutes of the call police also arrested a woman in connection with the incident.

Charges have been approved for Maple Ridge resident Justin Michael Birch, 38. Birch has been charged with one count of robbery, and one count of possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

RELATED: 4 customers tackle armed bank robber in Abbotsford

“The quick call to police by the LPO along with a clear and accurate description of the suspects proved integral to the timely arrest of the alleged suspects,” noted Cpl. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“This enabled police to have a targeted approach in locating the suspects, facilitating a quick response and arrest,” she said.

Klaussner added that the LPO did everything right.

ALSO: Police arrest one in the Maple Ridge axe incident

“When your safety is at risk, let the offender leave and call the police, as your personal safety is paramount.”

Birch is scheduled to attend court on Monday, Jan. 24.

Police are not releasing the name of the woman at this time as charges are still pending, said Klaussner.

• Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.