BCLC reminds Victoria plays to check Lotto 6/49 tickets sold Jan. 3. (Photo: Flickr)

Lottery winner has three weeks to claim $1 million

BCLC reminds players to check Jan. 3 Lotto 6/49 tickets bought in Victoria

As the New Year looms, the countdown is on for the winner of the $1 million 6/49 lottery ticket to claim their prize.

The ticket — with the numbers 18923844-07 — was sold in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018 and the winner has a full year to receive their winnings. Once the prize has found its way to the rightful owner, their information will be announced by BCLC.

READ MORE: The prize was wrong: Man turns down trip to Manitoba

That leaves mere weeks for the winner of the Jan. 3 draw to come forward. BCLC is reminding players to check their tickets “to see if they are B.C.’s newest millionaire.” They would join the four other people who have won Lotto 6/49 jackpots this year.

READ MORE: $20-million Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased on Vancouver Island

@KeiliBartlett
keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Class action filed against RCMP over alleged Indigenous mistreatment
Next story
Police looking for owner of lost gold ring

Just Posted

Police looking for owner of lost gold ring

Ridge Meadows RCMP have ring found at Meadowtown

Ridge Meadows RCMP make Grinchy video

Christmas and anti-crime messages in an eight-minute film project

OK given to start Maple Ridge Cemetery expansion

More plots will be result

Access to care easier for a year, at Katzie First Nation

Pitt Meadows band partners with community living, child development centre

Another wind and rain storm set to hit Lower Mainland

Special weather warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Farmer warns about dike breach

McKinney Creek flooding Maple Ridge farms

Habitat protection widened for endangered killer whales off Vancouver Island

The government is increasing the amount of protected habitat from about 6,400 square kilometres to roughly 10,700 square kilometres.

Class action filed against RCMP over alleged Indigenous mistreatment

A class-action lawsuit filed in an Edmonton court alleges RCMP in the three northern territories regularly assault and abuse Indigenous people.

$500 million lawsuit proposed on coerced sterilization in Alberta

The claim alleges Alberta — including senior officials and ministers— had specific knowledge of widespread coerced sterilizations perpetrated on Indigenous women.

Lottery winner has three weeks to claim $1 million

BCLC reminds players to check Jan. 3 Lotto 6/49 tickets bought in Victoria

B.C. school district funding changes delayed until after next year

Per-pupil formula leaves gaps for special needs, Indigenous students

B.C. university to launch app to link drug users with Naloxone kits

Researchers have spent the last year developing the Nal-Pal app

New charges laid in police probe into incidents at St. Michael’s College School

Six students previously charged with assault, gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon

Parcel truck catches fire in southeastern B.C.

An Alberta man, who was driving the transport truck, received minor injuries

Most Read