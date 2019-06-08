Lotto Max ticket bought in Surrey wins $62,000

There was no winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

A lucky winner who bought their Lotto Max ticket in Surrey is nearly $62,000 richer.

The ticket from Friday night’s Lotto Max draw matched six of seven drawn numbers, sharing winnings with two tickets in Ontario and two in Western Canada.

A ticket sold in Nanaimo won $500,000 after matching all four extra numbers: 23, 55, 20 and 1.

No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot.

There were also six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but none were claimed.

That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 11 will be approximately $65 million, and 10 Maxmillions prizes will be offered.

– With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’
Next story
Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Just Posted

Photos: Elementary track and field championships

Top kids in Grades 4-7 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows compete

Things to do this weekend

In Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Citizen’s Ink: A shot at fracturing party politics

The Maple Ridge NPA was active in one election and then disappeared until 1990.

Maple Ridge under-40 top citizen sees youth in need everywhere

Katelyn Ross helps children in need access sport

Ridge runners win championship with UBC

First-ever team title for Thunderbirds women

VIDEO: Bear picks fight with garbage can in the middle of B.C. town

Andrea Cranmer posted a 30 second clip of the bear on social media.

Fraser Valley mom outraged after son punched, kicked by school bully

Incident was filmed by other students, now Mission mom wants action taken to prevent more attacks

Greater share of recent immigrants landing jobs even as Canada welcomes more

After economic slowdown last winter the unemployment rate has hovered near 40-year lows

Burnaby RCMP probe third fatal collision in two days

Two of the crashes involved pedestrians, including one that is being treated as a hit-and-run

B.C.’s Jordyn Huitema about to live out childhood dream by playing at World Cup

Related goals include playing for the women’s national team and earning Olympic gold

Average carbon-tax rebates are lagging federal estimates, data suggests

Canada Revenue Agency said in May about 97 per cent of eligible families had applied for rebates

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Lotto Max ticket bought in Surrey wins $62,000

There was no winning ticket for Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

Most Read