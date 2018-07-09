UPDATE: Head-on collision on Lougheed Hwy.

Two vehicles involved; one lane open now in each direction.

Lougheed Highway was closed east of 240th Street in Maple Ridge after a head-on collision.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision just before 3 p.m.

All occupants were out of the vehicles. Injuries are reported to be minor.

One of the vehicles, a white SUV, rolled over and ended up on the side of the road, right of the westbound lane.

A red car was also involved. It remained in the middle of the highway, its front end entirely missing.

Both eastbound lanes were closed as of 3 p.m. One lane is now open in each direction.

• More to follow.