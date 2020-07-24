Lougheed improvement project completed

MP Dan Ruimy announces almost $30 million in funding for Lougheed Highway widening, with MLA Bob D’Eith, Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden and a delegation from the Kwantlen First Nation near 272nd Street in July 2019. (THE NEWS files)

Work to improve traffic flow and safety on a stretch of the Lougheed Highway between Maple Ridge and Mission is complete.

The project to widen and add a safety barrier to a stretch of Highway 7 in Mission was the last phase completed, improving this important route for people who live and work in Mission, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, said a government press release Friday.

To ease congestion, especially during peak periods, 3.6 kilometres of Highway 7 have been widened from two to four lanes, and median barrier has been added between Silverdale Avenue and Nelson Street. The project cost $41.5 million, and work began in May 2018.

“By widening Highway 7 to four lanes in this area, we’re removing one of the last bottlenecks on the western approach to Mission,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, on behalf of Claire Trevena, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “With less congestion and a safer highway, we’re making life better for people who live and work on the north side of the Fraser River between Maple Ridge and Mission.”

READ ALSO: Work starts for a wider, safer highway from Maple Ridge to Mission

The upgrades bring relief to approximately 20,000 drivers who travel this section of Highway 7 daily. The upgrade includes a turnaround at Silverdale Avenue to accommodate eastbound drivers needing to head back west.

This project is part of $70 million in safety and capacity improvements for Highway 7 through Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission, cost shared between the provincial and federal governments. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $22.45 million and the province is supplying the remaining $47.55 million.

mailto:ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC governmentmaple ridgeTraffic