MP Dan Ruimy announces almost $30 million in funding for Lougheed Highway widening, with MLA Bob D’Eith, Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden and a delegation from the Kwantlen First Nation near 272nd Street in July 2019. (THE NEWS files)

Lougheed improvement project completed

Four lanes and adding safety barrier makes highway safer for North Fraser drivers

  • Jul. 24, 2020 8:00 p.m.
  • News

Work to improve traffic flow and safety on a stretch of the Lougheed Highway between Maple Ridge and Mission is complete.

The project to widen and add a safety barrier to a stretch of Highway 7 in Mission was the last phase completed, improving this important route for people who live and work in Mission, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, said a government press release Friday.

To ease congestion, especially during peak periods, 3.6 kilometres of Highway 7 have been widened from two to four lanes, and median barrier has been added between Silverdale Avenue and Nelson Street. The project cost $41.5 million, and work began in May 2018.

“By widening Highway 7 to four lanes in this area, we’re removing one of the last bottlenecks on the western approach to Mission,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, on behalf of Claire Trevena, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “With less congestion and a safer highway, we’re making life better for people who live and work on the north side of the Fraser River between Maple Ridge and Mission.”

READ ALSO: Work starts for a wider, safer highway from Maple Ridge to Mission

The upgrades bring relief to approximately 20,000 drivers who travel this section of Highway 7 daily. The upgrade includes a turnaround at Silverdale Avenue to accommodate eastbound drivers needing to head back west.

This project is part of $70 million in safety and capacity improvements for Highway 7 through Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission, cost shared between the provincial and federal governments. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $22.45 million and the province is supplying the remaining $47.55 million.

mailto:ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC governmentmaple ridgeTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Just Posted

Lougheed improvement project completed

Four lanes and adding safety barrier makes highway safer for North Fraser drivers

Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge remembered as experienced rider, kind friend

Daphné Toumbanakis, 24, was cycling across Canada when hit by a pick-up truck in Maple Ridge, Monday

SHARE: Stunning sun captured over Alouette Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

LETTER: Dragged out investigation further traumatized victims’ families

Current oversight of police in Canada inadequate, despite IIO, criminology prof says

Grant Narrows Regional Park open to the public

The park gate will be open daily from dawn until dusk

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

VIDEO: Eight-year-old moose, Oakleaf, euthanized at Greater Vancouver Zoo

A concerned visitor published photos of the ‘emaciated’ animal to social media on Monday

B.C. finds another 27 cases of COVID-19, outbreak on Haida Gwaii

Kelowna store adds to Okanagan public notices

Parks board closes ‘trouble spots’ at Cultus Lake amid concerns of COVID-19 spread

Officials erect barrier fencing at popular gathering spots for youth, ready to issue to $200 fines

Privy Council Office launches review of complaints about Governor General

Julie Payette issued a statement saying she is ‘deeply concerned’ with the media reports, welcomes the review

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over WE deal

Andrew Scheer has previously called for Finance Minister Bill Morneau to be fired

B.C. man gets 5 years behind bars for kicking death in Nelson

Miles Halverson had plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Matt Reeder

Vandals targeting Abbotsford swing sets

Swings in playgrounds around central Abbotsford have been damaged on five occasions

RCMP look for Good Samaritan after cyclist loses control of bike in Surrey

Police say the person called 911 using victim’s phone, spoke to BC Ambulance Service

Most Read