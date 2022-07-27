A helicopter looking for gas leaks flew low over Maple Ridge in October, 2021. (The News files)

A helicopter looking for gas leaks flew low over Maple Ridge in October, 2021. (The News files)

Low flying helicopter expected over Maple Ridge

Talon helicopters with LaSen Inc. will be doing work for FortisBC

The City of Maple Ridge is alerting the public that if a low flying helicopter is spotted in the area not to be alarmed.

Talon Helicopters will be performing low level flying activity with LaSen Inc. for FortisBC until the end of July.

The work is part of FortisBC’s annual inspection of its high-pressure natural gas lines and Maple Ridge is one of many Lower Mainland communities where this work is scheduled to take place.

A low flying helicopter doing work for FortisBC caused a stir as it circled the downtown core in October, 2021. Again it was performing an aerial inspection of the company’s high pressured gas transmission lines.

READ MORE: Helicopter doing work for FortisBC flies low over Maple Ridge

ALSO: Helicopter rescue from Golden Ears Mountain

The city noted that helicopters will only be flying during daylight hours and have special authorization by Transport Canada.

The aim of the work, said the city, is to detect small issues so FortisBC can prevent larger problems in the future and to make sure its system continues to operate safely.

Flight time over a single area will be minimal, advised the city, and there will be no activity on the ground related to the flight.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Previous story
Smoke, pollution trigger air quality advisory in Lower Mainland
Next story
Bilingualism in Parliament threatened by unaccredited, off-site hires: translators

Just Posted

Environment Canada issues an air quality advisory for the Lower Mainland July 27. It’s expected to last until July 31. (Black Press Media file photo)
Smoke, pollution trigger air quality advisory in Lower Mainland

The Pitt Meadows Airport’s new terminal building. (The News files)
Plane hits fence in hard landing at Pitt Meadows Airport

A helicopter looking for gas leaks flew low over Maple Ridge in October, 2021. (The News files)
Low flying helicopter expected over Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows responded to what was thought to be a robbery Tuesday afternoon in the 22700-block of 119th Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Illustration)
Assault and aftermath lead to three arrests in Maple Ridge