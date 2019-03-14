Mooen Khan (left) of Surrey and Pashminder (Jason) Boparai of Abbotsford are wanted on Canada-wide warrants for conpsiracy to commit murder. (Police handout)

Lower Mainland gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Okanagan

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

An Abbotsford gangster, charged in amassive gang investigation and wanted on a nationwide warrant, has been arrested in Kelowna.

Pashminder Boparai, 30, was located by RCMP officers following tips from the public, Vancouver police said Thursday.

Boparai was one of more than 35 suspects charged with gang-related crimes in relation to a multi-agency investigation in Metro Vancouver that spanned more than 18 months. Taskforce Tourniquet was formed in March 2017 in response to increasing gang violence.

READ MORE: Men from Surrey and Abbotsford wanted for gang-related murder conspiracy

READ MORE: Major Lower Mainland drug bust nets charges against 34 alleged gangsters

Boparai has been accused of conspiracy to commit murder. Two men from Ottawa, Mustapha Ali, 28, and Nobin Malonga-Massamba, 23, have been charged in connection to the same incident. Moeen Khan, 22, of Surrey, is wanted on the case as well but remains at large.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.

