A gas station hits record highs in Richmond on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Lower Mainland gas prices hit record-breaking 160+ cents a litre

Previous recorded high was 155 cents in 2014

After months of inching higher and higher, prices at the pump have finally topped 160 cents a litre within Metro Vancouver.

Prices had hit the mid-150s in March and GasBuddy senior analyst Dan McTeague had predicted that drivers would see 160 cents a litre by April.

READ: Gas prices likely driving Canadians to US pumps

McTeague said a “perfect storm” of increased demand, a chronic shortage of gasoline – not helped by refineries shutting down for spring maintenance – and a weak Canadian dollar would push prices at the pump to record highs as the weather warmed up.

READ: $1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

April 1 had also seen the carbon tax increase and a transition from cheaper winter gasoline to its more expensive summer counterpart.

The highest earliest record price was 155 cents a litre in June 2014.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler
Next story
Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

Just Posted

On Community: Making memories matter

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows-Katzie group reducing stigma and creating more compassion around dementia.

Untrending: Mindful approach, deeply conscious online and off

Take charge of our data and organize our digital lives.

Ryder named Maple Ridge youth citizen of the year

Donates rain gear for homeless people

Ramblers host Nick Wilkes meet

Some good track and field performances by Maple Ridge athletes

Race the Ridge competition this weekend

Cycling in downtown Maple Ridge on Sunday

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

Lower Mainland gas prices hit record-breaking 160+ cents a litre

Previous recorded high was 155 cents in 2014

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Most Read