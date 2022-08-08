RCMP vehicles. (File photo)

RCMP vehicles. (File photo)

Lower Mainland man drowns while swimming in Okanagan Lake

The incident happened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8

Kelowna RCMP has released more details about a drowning in Peachland.

The 57-year-old man from the Lower Mainland had been swimming in Swim Bay with family and friends when he jumped in the water and never resurfaced.

“Approximately 30 minutes went by before his disappearance was noticed and after all attempts by the victim’s family and friends had failed to locate the man they contacted the lifeguards who took up the search,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The man was found and brought to shore where lifeguards immediately administered lifesaving measures.

“EHS attended but ultimately lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” added Della-Paolera.

No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.

Swim Bay is a popular recreation and swimming area in Peachland frequented by locals and visitors throughout the summer.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OkanaganRCMPSwimming

Previous story
Alberta awards prize to essay that argues women should pick babies over careers
Next story
Daytime Surrey shooting leaves taxi passenger dead, driver hospitalized

Just Posted

B.C. blueberry pie on the celebrate B.C. menu from White Spot (contributed by White Spot)
2 Maple Ridge businesses featured in new White Spot ‘celebrate B.C.’ summer menu

Marcus Tamba received a T-shirt from a reader along his newspaper route. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge newspaper carrier gets T-shirt from reader for job well done

Thousands of homes in Maple Ridge were without power this morning. (BC Hydro/Special to The News)
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of BC Hydro customers in Maple Ridge

Gabe Procyk of the Burrards, seen here against the Victoria Shamrocks, was given the WLA Unsung Hero award. (Paul Evans Photography/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrard given WLA’s Unsung Hero award