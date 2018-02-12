Air ambulances respond to the Hwy. 5 crash. (Stumon67/Twitter)

Lower Mainland man killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims

35-year-old B.C. man was helping at the six-car collision

A 35-year-old Lower Mainland man has been identified as the man killed in a Hwy. 5 collision south of Merritt Sunday afternoon.

According to Cst. Mike Halskov, the man had stopped to help those hurt in a six-car collision near Larson Hill just after noon on Sunday when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

A 78-year-old Kamloops with critical injuries was airlifted and two people with minor injuries were taken by ambulance.

Halskov said that “speed relative to road conditions” was being investigated as a possible cause.

He noted that the highway was icier in the shade, leaving little time for the drivers to adjust their speed.

Halskov said that impairment had been ruled out.

The crash closed Hwy. 5 northbound between Hope and Merritt for nearly eight hours.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

Just Posted

B.C. communities get funding for Family Day events

Maple Ridge receives $4,000 for four events

Letter: ‘Dangerous ground regarding freedom of speech’

‘Trustee Neufeld has not maligned any person who is LGBTQ.’

Looking Back: An ink-stained treasure

Maple Ridge Museum celebrates Heritage Week.

UPDATE: MRSS grad fourth at female wrestling college nationals

Payten Smith an All-American for SFU at WCWA finals

Friesen to seek Conservative nomination in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Has support of former MP Kamp

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Lower Mainland man killed while trying to help Hwy. 5 crash victims

35-year-old B.C. man was helping at the six-car collision

B.C. snowmobiler dead after cornice collapses in Whistler

52-year-old Nanaimo man’s death not considered suspicious

B.C. has ‘days’ to figure out Kinder Morgan pipeline dispute: Notley

Alberta premier calls B.C.’s anti-Kinder Morgan actions ‘unconstitutional’

RCMP track break and enter suspect across Lower Mainland

Fleetwood break and enter investigation spans Surrey, Langley and Abbotsford

Aboriginal politicians seek action after Boushie trial : ‘We can stand together even if we are apart’

A jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty Friday of second-degree murder

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Colten Boushie’s family meets federal ministers after acquittal in murder trial

Gerald Stanley, 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder Friday

Toronto Blue Jays will retire former pitcher Halladay’s No. 32 jersey

Halladay, 40, died Nov. 7, 2017 when the plane he was flying crashed into the Gulf of Mexico

Most Read