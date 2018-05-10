The market for luxury homes, like this one in Vancouver, is expected to stay strong despite fewer sales. (Point2Point Homes)

Luxury buyers in Greater Vancouver stray from houses, aim for condos: report

Prices for condos are expected to continue to rise

Sales are down, but prices remain high for luxury homes in the Greater Vancouver area, according to a Royal LePage report released Thursday.

The median price of a luxury detached home in the region rose by 5.2 per cent to $5.8 million in the first quarter, compared to the same time last year, while luxury condos increased by seven per cent to $2.5 million.

Sales of detached luxury homes dropped by nearly 40 per cent, however, while luxury condos saw a 27-per-cent drop.

READ MORE: Growth in Lower Mainland home prices slows in April

Prices are expected to slow down for the rest of 2018, Royal LePage CEO Phil Soper said, as the effects of the new mortgage “stress test” and provincial policies like the speculation tax continue to be felt.

The stress test means that all borrowers must now qualify for a mortgage based on either the five-year benchmark rate or their lender’s actual rate plus two per cent, whichever is higher. The change will apply to all mortgages, new or renewed, even if the down payment exceeds 20 per cent.

The speculation tax, which comes into effect this fall, will hit all homeowners in B.C.’s urban areas who don’t pay income tax in the province. It will start at 0.5 per cent of the property value before rising to two per cent next year, and excludes rural cottages and cabins.

“The price appreciation that we are witnessing in Greater Vancouver’s luxury market this spring is largely a result of momentum being carried over from 2017,” said Soper.

“Price appreciation in the luxury market is expected to decline in 2018, while sales volumes are expected to continue to be lower than recent norms.”

READ MORE: David Eby cancels town hall due to ‘safety concerns’ after school tax protest planned

By 2019, detached luxury homes are expected to drop in value by three per cent, while luxury condos are expected to rise by two per cent.

“Younger luxury buyers prefer condos for their affordability and little upkeep, while baby boomers increasingly prefer them as a downsizing option,” Royal LePage Sussex sales representative Brock Smeaton said.

“Of course, this demand also catches the eye of investors who see rental opportunities.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Child falls out of window in Langley City
Next story
Burnaby asks Supreme Court of Canada to rule in Kinder Morgan case

Just Posted

Mussallem house moved to Maple Ridge Cemetery

Location on Royal Crescent to be used for modular housing.

Students medal in french speaking competition

Meadowridge students finish first and third in Concours d’art oratoire

Update: Sagmoen will go to trial for assault

Pleaded not guilty in PoCo provincial court

Letter: Goodbye to the Mussallem heritage house, kind of

I expressed hope for understanding and compassion in resolving a divisive issue.

Gas leak closes Harris Road in Pitt Meadows

Four houses have been evacuated

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

Salmon closures a devastating blow to North Coast business

DFO director says an announcement on restrictions for salmon in marine areas expected early June

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

Woman dies after van hits tree in Abbotsford

Collision occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Bradner Road

Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Research says choosing their own hours, working from home could help reduce ‘motherhood pay gap’

Hawaii volcano park to close amid explosion concerns

Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater

Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads

Bell Canada, National Football League appeal CRTC ruling that exempted American ads on Canadian TVs

Residential school victims lose document fight; court sides with Ottawa

More than 60 lawsuits filed by 154 Indigenous children over the physical and sexual abuse

B.C. to work with emergency alert operator after test fails to reach all

Not everyone with a compatible phone that was on an LTE network received the alert

Most Read