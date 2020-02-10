(Lyft)

Lyft expands ride-hailing services in Metro Vancouver

New service area brings it more in line with Uber

Lyft has expanded its ride-hailing service further into Metro Vancouver, the company announced Monday.

The ride-hailing company had launched in late January after receiving Passenger Transportion Board Approval, but had restricted itself to just a small section of Vancouver and the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond.

As of Monday, the service will operate in all of Vancouver, except the Point Grey UBC campus, New Westminster, Richmond and in north Surrey.

Lyft’s Surrey coverage will cut off at 88 Avenue at the south, and will not stretch into Delta or Langley.

In contrast, Uber covers the same areas but also services the North Shore, north Delta, Burnaby, Coquitlam and Surrey down to Highway 10.

READ MORE: No injunction for B.C. taxi industry against Uber, Lyft pending judicial review

READ MORE: B.C. judge orders City of Surrey to stop ticketing Uber drivers

READ MORE: Surrey stops fining Uber drivers, McCallum says ‘time to move on’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New coronavirus has infected more than 40,600 people globally
Next story
Report of missing man leads RCMP to Merritt plane crash

Just Posted

Escort recounts frightening story in Vernon Sagmoen trial

Woman says she was hit by a quad so hard it flipped her over it

Barns of Maple Ridge featured in new exhibit

From Barn To Table runs from Feb. 15 to Apr. 4

Rally underway ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s Okanagan assault trial

Trial for 2017 assault charges to begin today

Curious about living in the back yard?

Maple Ridge organizing tours of garden suites

ON COOKING: Reducing food waste also saves money

Culinary columnist Chef Dez offers tips to becoming a conscientious cook

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

UPDATE: Second Canadian plane bringing Wuhan evacuees home, foreign minister says

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Pipeline protesters in court after RCMP enforce court injunction in northern B.C.

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

B.C. rethinks tree planting after wildfires, beetles deplete forests

Feb. 18 budget to show direction after Trudeau’s two-billion-tree pledge

Premier Horgan to see ‘tsunami of resistance’ against Surrey’s plan to sink RCMP

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign to deliver 40,008-signature petition to Horgan’s office at high noon Valentine’s Day, Ivan Scott says

Tim Hortons to offer non-dairy milk this spring, CEO says

Sales fell by 2.9 per cent last quarter

Plane with missing Merritt man ran off runway: Transportation Safety Board

The man was seriously injured in the incident

Extra sailings added for popular BC Ferries routes for coming long weekend

20 extra sailings scheduled for Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route for Family Day

Most Read