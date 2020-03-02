Lyft is expanding ride-hailing to the Tri-Cities, White Rock, South Surrey, both ferry terminals and Langley City as of Monday, March 2, 2020. (Lyft)

Lyft expands south to U.S. border, into Langley City and to both ferry terminals

Uber not yet covering many of these locations

Residents of the Tri-Cities and multiple South of the Fraser communities will now have access to ride-hailing as Lyft expanded its service area Monday.

According to Lyft, it will now cover White Rock, South Surrey, Langley City, the Tri-Cities and both the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay ferry terminals. In contrast, Uber does not cover Langley, South Surrey, White Rock or either ferry terminal, although it does serve the Tri-Cities. Both companies began operating in the Lower Mainland.

VIDEO: Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

In a statement, Lyft’s general manager for B.C. Peter Lukomskyj said they had heard the demand for ride-hailing from more far-flung communities.

“We will continue working hard to grow our driver community and serve the full region as soon as possible,” he said.

READ MORE: Ride-hailing launches in parts of Metro Vancouver

READ MORE: South Surrey/White Rock residents snubbed on ride-hailing

ride hailing

