The red circle is where Wednesday morning’s earthquake originated from. (Google Maps - Volcano Discovery.com)

Magnitude 2.1 earthquake rumbles Ridge

Wednesday afternoon’s quake epi-centre was 11 km north-east of Maple Ridge

Some Maple Ridge residents felt a mid-week movement, as a magnitude 2.1 earthquake shook the area on Wednesday morning.

The epi-centre of the tremor was approximately 11 kilometres north east of the city, and more than two kilometres underground according to data from the Department of Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN)

It took place just before 9:30 a.m. local time.

READ MORE: No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

READ MORE: Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

There were no reports of damage, but some people definitely took note of the rumble.

Users of the website volcanodiscovery.com relayed their experience.

One wrote that it ‘felt like a sudden blast underground,’ while another said, ‘it sounded like a far away explosion. Then the house rumbled and it was over.’

A user who lives on a heavy truck route thought it was traffic. They ‘felt a fast short rumble, and heard a bit of a bang/boom/ clatter.”

While this earthquake was a minor one, the City of Maple Ridge has guidelines for how residents can prepare for a higher magnitude strike.

Is there more to the story? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Earthquakemaple ridge

Teachers’ union wants more COVID transmission data as B.C. prepares for back-to-school

