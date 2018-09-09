Reports show the quake was magnitude 3.0 and struck in the Puget Sound about 30 km SE of Victoria at 5:55 a.m. (Photo ArcGIS)

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking

A small earthquake rattled parts of southern Vancouver Island early Sunday morning.

Early reports showed the quake as a magnitude of 3.1 but Natural Resources Canada reported the earthquake as a 3.0. The quake struck in the Puget Sound about 30 km SE of Victoria at 5:55 a.m.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, says Natural Resources Canada. No tsunami is expected.

People on Vancouver Island have been on social media sharing their experiences, many saying they were woken up by the quake.

It is a great reminder to get prepared. Prepared BC has resources to help including a Household Preparedness Guide and a Household Emergency Plan.

Help Natural Resources Canada improve their earthquake hazard map by reporting it here.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Death toll nears 40 from northern Japan earthquake
Next story
Vancouver tries to ‘hack’ its way out of traffic deaths

Just Posted

Flames drop first two games of jr. B season

Including 10-1 loss in North Vancouver.

Veteran candidate back in Maple Ridge

Veteran candidate back in Maple Ridge

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old Burnaby girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

New mosque planned for east Maple Ridge

Islamic society buys piece of land on River Road

Maple Ridge author talks teen trauma in latest book

Brooke Carter launches a sports-themed book called Lucky Break.

‘Make it count, Burrards’

WLA champs trail 2-0 in Mann Cup final

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling

Canadian contingent competes at tournament’s first stop in Suzhou, China

VIDEO: Abbotsford firefighters rescue woman in clothing bin

AFRS help woman escape bin on Sunday morning

Organizers pay $63,000 for Vancouver 4-20 festival costs

City complained event had grown to include hundreds of vendors, costs as much as $100,000

Delta’s 19-year mayor Lois Jackson to run for council

Jackson joins George Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate

CAREER FAIR: Existing staff play huge role in recruiting for Langley firm

Cintas is actively headhunting potential candidates to join its growing Langley operation

5 to start your day

Rally after eagle nest illegally vandalized in Surrey, update in Marrisa Shen homicide and more

Most Read