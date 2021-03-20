A collapsed section of a cliff is seen in Shiogama, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan Saturday March 20, 2021, after a powerful earthquake struck northeastern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

A collapsed section of a cliff is seen in Shiogama, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan Saturday March 20, 2021, after a powerful earthquake struck northeastern Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes off the coast of Japan

In mid-February, another powerful quake in the region killed one person and left more than 180 injured

A strong earthquake struck Saturday off northern Japan, shaking buildings even in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami advisory for a part of the northern coast. No major damage was reported, but several people had minor injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength of the quake at magnitude 7.0 and depth at 54 kilometres (33.5 miles). The shaking started just before 6:10 p.m.

The quake was centred off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the country’s rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011 that left more than 18,000 people dead.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami up to 1 metre (yard) in height for Miyagi prefecture immediately after the quake, but lifted it about 90 minutes later.

Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said seven people were injured in Miyagi prefecture, including two elderly women — one who was banged in the head by a door and the other who was hit in the shoulder by furniture. In neighbouring Iwate prefecture, a woman in her 50s fell and cut her mouth.

The strong temblor caused a temporary blackout in some areas and suspended bullet train services in the area, according to the East Japan Railway Co.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities have been detected at nuclear power plants in the region, including the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which suffered meltdowns in the 2011 quake and tsunami.

Akira Wakimoto, a crisis management official in Tome town in Miyagi prefecture, said he was in his apartment when the quake struck, and felt his room shake for a long time.

In a coastal city of Ofunato, Shotaro Suzuki, a hotel employee, said there was a temporary blackout and elevators stopped briefly, but power has been restored and there were no other problems.

“Our guests seemed worried at first, but they have all returned to their rooms, and our facility seems fine,(asterisk) Suzuki told NHK.

In mid-February, another powerful quake in the region killed one person and left more than 180 injured, though most injuries were minor. The quake damaged roads, train lines and thousands of houses. It also caused minor damage to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

A Japan Meteorological Agency spokesperson, Noriko Kamaya, said in a news conference that Saturday’s quake is considered an aftershock of the 9.0 magnitude quake in 2011. Kamaya urged people to use caution and stay away from the coastline due to possible high waves.

Earthquake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Psychiatrists more open to MAID for people with mental illnesses, survey finds
Next story
Nearly $2M stolen in one week through cryptocurrency scams, say Vancouver police

Just Posted

A drive-through Canada Day event will be taking place this year. (The News files)
Plans for Maple Ridge Canada Day celebrations in the works

Drive-through event will feature local organizations

Joseph Hayward shares a shot of the Golden Ears Bridge from Osprey Village in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Bridge and Baker make striking backdrop

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

A local resident became concerned when he saw a development application for a paintball facility in the community. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge should turn down proposed paintball business

Local letter writer dismayed that city may allow recreation based on pointing guns at people

Mary and Gordy Robson believe a cougar took a new born lamb from their property. (Mary Robson/Special to The News)
Cougar suspected in disappearance of baby sheep in rural Maple Ridge Friday

A little lamb was taken in the Webster’s Corners area during the afternoon

Curtis Pendleton, executive director of the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge, is hoping to be back to full programming by the end of the year. (The News files)
Maple Ridge arts centre hoping to be back in business by November

Survey says: patrons are ready

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
BC Ferries union expresses ‘deep disappointment’ after marine workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Merv Tremblay tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 21, and became progressively worse over the following week until he was admitted to Abbotsford Regional Hospital. GoFundMe page image.
Mission country and blues musician dies from COVID-19 complications

Merv Tremblay, known for Sunday jams at Captain’s Cabin pub, passed away on March 19

Singh is renewing his pitch to young voters, pledging that an NDP government would cancel up to $20,000 in tuition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

If elected leader Jagmeet Singh says he would also freeze federal student loan payments for a time

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

Stock photo from Unsplash.com
Music therapy ‘a godsend’ for isolated B.C. seniors during pandemic

Nelson’s Ruth Langevin offers a brief respite from COVID-19 with song

Vancouver police are warning of a surge in scams involving cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, a form of digital currency, using the promises of romance or financial gain through virtual investment. (Pixabay)
Nearly $2M stolen in one week through cryptocurrency scams, say Vancouver police

Scammers exploit victims with fake promises of romance or financial gain through investments

Most Read