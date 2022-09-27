Northbound traffic on the Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay is backed up Sept. 27 due to a vehicle crash, as shown by Drive BC highway camera. (Drive BC)

Major crash caused traffic mayhem on Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay

Traffic being diverted into southbound lane as of 2 p.m.

A major crash along the Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay is causing a backlog of traffic Tuesday (Sept. 27).

All northbound lanes were closed for several hours from about 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., following what Squamish RCMP called a “major vehicle incident” at the intersection of Lions Bay Avenue and Brunswick Beach Road.

Drive BC estimated the lanes wouldn’t re-open until about 6 p.m., but as of about 2 p.m. RCMP said they have converted one southbound lane into a northbound one.

RCMP have also said they are on the lookout for a white Honda with rear-end damage, missing part of its back bumper. Anyone who sees it is told not to approach, but to call police.

RCMP say the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called to the scene.

