Prince Rupert RCMP were called to investigate a homicide in Kitkatla on April 1, 2019. (Google Maps)

Major crimes unit called in after man, 34, found dead in remote village in northern B.C.

RCMP were called to the remote North Coast village after a sudden death was reported

The sudden death of a 34-year-old man in Kitkatla is being considered a homicide.

Prince Rupert RCMP said Wednesday that they received a call about the incident that occurred on Beach Street in the small remote Tsimshian village on the North Coast of B.C. on Monday at approximately 8:11 p.m.

There, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said the man died of his injuries.

A “person of interest” was found at the scene and was questioned by the police. It is not clear if the person is in police custody. The North District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

RCMP said they have no information to suggest that there is a risk to the public.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Just Posted

Sunday bus service to Ridge Meadows Hospital lacking

TransLink schedules sessions for input on area transit plan

Looking Back: The days with no doctor

‘Cure-alls that cured nothing.’

Woman sentenced for prison murder in Maple Ridge

Zerbinos had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing mother to death

Another case of measles confirmed in the Lower Mainland

This marks the 22nd case in B.C. since January.

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Langara College fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

Former Penticton Indian Band Chief among supporters voicing their disappointment

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

World’s largest indoor Christmas festival landing in Tradex in December

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

In honour of BC Construction Month, a new campaign addresses worksite harassment

Most Read