Male pedestrian, 37, killed in Abbotsford after being struck by vehicle

Collision took place in 31800 block of South Fraser Way on Friday morning

Abbotsford Police officers investigate the scene after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Friday morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A 37-year-old male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning (Jan. 22) in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident occurred at 7:11 a.m. in the 31800 block of South Fraser Way.

She said the driver remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators. The driver did not sustain any injuries but is “very shaken,” Bird added.

The Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, police investigators and the B.C. Coroners Service are continuing their investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.

As of 9 a.m., South Fraser Way is closed between Countess Street and Center Street.

Bird said several witnesses have been interviewed, but investigators ask that anyone else who was a witness or who has CCTV footage or dash-cam footage or contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

