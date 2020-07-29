(Black Press Media file photo)

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

A 20-year-old man has died after having to be rescued from a lake near Whistler on Tuesday (July 28).

Whistler RCMP said in a statement on Wednesday that police responded to reports of a missing man swimming in Alta Lake at about 4:10 p.m.

Mounties were able to locate the man at the Rainbow Park portion of the lake and bring him to shore.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Whistler

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Please don’t’: Biologists irked after man plucks baby seal onto boat off Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows parks signs to include First Nations language

Signs installed at Spirit Square and Waterfront Commons Park will have Katzie FN place names

Ridge Meadows RCMP called after dog left in vehicle with windows up

BC SPCA says they receive 1,000 calls to rescue animals from vehicles each year

UPDATE: Woman killed in Mission plane crash identified as popular Pitt Meadows pilot

Erissa Yong-Wilson, 66, died after a plane crash at Stave Lake

Lotto Max ticket purchased in Maple Ridge wins $500K

Biggest winnings connected to ticket bought in Campbell River

Maple Ridge resident frustrated with Yennadon traffic congestion

Traffic along 232 Street a nightmare for those living in Silver Valley and Rock Ridge

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Wings and Wheels drive-thru fundraiser supports Crystal Gala Foundation

Event on Aug. 15 and 16 at Tradex to feature more than 300 planes and vehicles

Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Experienced spearfisher who dove into the water found and recovered the body of Manpreet Singh

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production

Two MLAs also stalled detaining overdosed teens

SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at B.C. zoo

‘Family fun is no excuse for animal abuse,’ zoo protestors repeated during a Sunday rally at zoo

Federal government announces $3 million to support B.C. tech companies

The money is part of the $304-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund for Western businesses

Most Read