Campbell River RCMP are investigating after a man was set on fire while he was sleeping under the highway bridge in Campbell River on Sept. 22, 2020. Photo supplied

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

The Campbell River RCMP is investigating after a young man was set on fire while sleeping under a bridge overnight Monday (Sept. 21).

He was found by fishermen in the Brick parking lot with severe burns to his back. Police were called around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Campbell River man was transported to hospital for treatment of the burns, which the police are calling very serious but not life-threatening.

Following their investigation, police say they believe the man was deliberately set on fire while he was sleeping under the highway bridge. He was able to remove some of the burning clothing while getting to the parking lot for help.

Police later found that some of his possessions were taken from the area.

“Setting someone on fire is truly an egregious offence. Nobody, no matter what their situation in life deserves to be treated in such a horrendous manner,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “We truly wish this young man a speedy recovery.”

The area, including the trails to popular fishing spots under the Tamarac Street bridge, was closed Monday morning as police investigated the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages and the police are looking to speak with anyone who might have witnessed the incident or have information about it.

People are asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 about the file (2020-12211) if they have further information.

