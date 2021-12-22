Williams Lake RCMP responded to a suspicious death at Esk’etemc on Monday, Dec. 20. (File image)

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a suspicious death at Esk’etemc on Monday, Dec. 20. (File image)

Man, 23, charged in death of woman, 19, at Esk’etemc near Williams Lake

One count of second degree murder has been approved against Waylon Darian Harry, 23

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a young woman in Esk’etemc, near Williams Lake, on Monday (Dec. 20).

Williams Lake RCMP and paramedics responded to reports of the death of a 19-year-old Indigenous woman in a home in the area, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Waylon Darian Harry, 23, was arrested inside the residence and has since been charged with second-degree murder.

The woman and Harry are believed to have been known to one another.

“This is a tragic incident that should never have occurred,” said Insp. Lorne Wood of the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted.”

Williams Lake RCMP units, including Indigenous Policing Services, RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the BC RCMP ND MCU are in contact with the local First Nation government.

Harry has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court, via video conference, on Jan. 12, 2022.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
ARMS organizes an ‘Adopt-an-Alevin’ fundraiser
Next story
VIDEO: Alarmed B.C. pet owner stops husky from charging cougar in his driveway

Just Posted

This year, the society only has an estimate on the Pink Salmon numbers. (Black Press Media file photo)
ARMS organizes an ‘Adopt-an-Alevin’ fundraiser

Bill Wild by the Katzie Slough. (Jack Emberly/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows resident wants city to pull weeds from Katzie Slough

Harry Dhillon, superintendent for School District 42, is warning students and their families to check COVID-19 restrictions before travelling this holiday season. (SD42/Special to The News)
SD42 warning families to check restrictions around holiday travel

There is freezing rain in the forecast for Maple Ridge. (File photo by Black Press)
City of Maple Ridge preparing for freezing rain