RCMP on scene at a workplace on Amy Road in Langford. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

A 25-year-old man died at a Langford workplace Monday morning.

West Shore RCMP were called to Sysco, 2881 Amy Rd. in Langford, around 4 a.m. where police say the man was hit by a semi tractor trailer.

The West Shore RCMP remains on scene and continues to investigate alongside WorkSafe BC and the BC Coroners Service.

RCMP will not release further details at this time.

