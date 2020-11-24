(Pixabay.com)

(Pixabay.com)

Man, 28, warned by Kootenay police to stop asking people to marry him

A woman initially reported the incident to police before they discovered others had been popped the question

A 28-year-old Trail man has been warned to stop asking people to marry him after one woman reported an uncomfortable situation with a casual acquaintance.

Police in Trail initially received a report of the suspicious incident on the afternoon of Nov. 20.

A woman in her 30s reported that a casual acquaintance had asked her to marry him before propositioning her for intimate relations, making her feel uncomfortable.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the same man had allegedly asked several other men and women to marry him the same day.

Police found the man and cautioned him to refrain from continuing to pop the question.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fossil fuels to decline but remain big player in Canada’s energy use by 2050: report
Next story
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP Insp. Wendy Mehat celebrates a community award from her time with the Surrey detachment. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer wins honour

Insp. Mehat chosen for Community Leader Award from Surrey posting

Maple Ridge city hall. (THE NEWS – files)
Maple Ridge city council approces Lougheed transit corridor concept plan

Plan aims to create an urban environment with a focus on pedestrians, bicycles, and green features

Pitt Meadows author Amanda Muratoff. (Kyle Cumming/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows author releases seventh book in fantasy series

Rise of the Renegades is part of a series Amanda Muratoff has been writing with Kayla Mansur

FILE – Heavy winds in White Rock draw some spectators to the beach Tuesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos)
Environment Canada warns of strong winds that may cause damage in Metro Vancouver

Wind is expected to subside by Tuesday afternoon

A single engine Cessna crashed into a blueberry field along the north side of the Pitt Meadows Airport on Tuesday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
BREAKING: Aircraft crashes at Pitt Meadows Airport

No injuries have been reported

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

(Pixabay.com)
Man, 28, warned by Kootenay police to stop asking people to marry him

A woman initially reported the incident to police before they discovered others had been popped the question

Winston Blackmore (left) and James Oler (right) were sentenced on separate charges of polygamy this week in Cranbrook Supreme Court.
No more charges expected in Bountiful investigation, special prosecutor says

Special prosecutor says mandate has ended following review of evidence from Bountiful investigations

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Teachers' Federation President Teri Mooring is asking parents of school-aged children to encourage the wearing of masks when possible in schools. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
LETTER: Teachers union encourages culture of mask wearing in B.C. schools

BCTF President Teri Mooring asks parents to talk with children about wearing masks in school

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Police lights
Vancouver elementary school locked down after unknown man walks into classroom

Police arrested the man and sent him for a psych evaluation

Most Read