Man, 44, shot to death in South Vancouver Friday night

Alvis Anjesh Singh, 44, was found dead in his car

The scene of the Friday, June 4, 2011 shooting near Kent Avenue and Kerr Street. (Twitter/Katelynn Ramage)

A man shot down and killed in South Vancouver Friday night could be the latest victim of Lower Mainland’s gang wars.

The man has been identified as 44-year-old Alvis Anjesh Singh, said Const. Tania Visintin.

Officers were called to the intersection of Kent Avenue and Kerr Street at around 10 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. When members arrived, they found Singh dead in his vehicle.

Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle, a silver SUV with a sunroof, drove east on Kent Avenue after the shots were heard.

A short time later, a burned-out SUV was found near the intersection of West 59 Avenue and Ontario Street.

“The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but investigators believe the burnt-out vehicle is connected to the homicide,” Visintin said.

Witnesses or those with dash cam footage from the area of Langara Golf Course and Sexsmith Elementary School Friday between 9 and to p.m. are asked to contact Vancouver Police’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

No arrests have been made.

