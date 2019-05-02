(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Man, 52, in critical condition after possible Downtown Eastside attack

A man was found badly hurt in a washroom at the Carnegie Centre

A 52-year-old man was badly hurt in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside last weekend, and police are looking for his attacker.

Officers were called to the Carnegie Centre near Main Street and East Hastings around 11 a.m. on Sunday about reports of an injured man inside the washroom, police said Thursday.

READ MORE: Pedestrian, 15, struck by truck in Vancouver sent to hospital

The man, who is described as Asian with short dark hair and a short, slim build, was sent to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police did not provide any further details of the incident.

“The evidence collected so far has led detectives to believe that the injuries sustained by the man were the result of an assault,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
