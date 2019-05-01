Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

George Holowko is in provincial court today with intention to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention.

Holowko crashed into a car on the Coquihalla in 2017, the crash was fatal for UBC Okanagan student, Melissa Mimura.

Mimura was an international student from Japan, who was about to graduate from university when she was hit by a truck while exiting her broke-down vehicle on Highway 5.

For the past two years, her father, Hidedki Mimura has travelled to Canada from Japan to be a part of The World Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims to speak about his daughter.

“It’s too late for us but we don’t want to waste Melissa’s painful experience. So, we want to prevent anymore tragedies,” Mimura said Nov. 22.

“You need to reduce the speed limit to below 50 km/hr (on the Coquihalla) whatever the speed is that you can control your vehicle because all the vehicles are responsible (for driving) according to the weather.”

Holowko is expected to appear in court in Vancouver Wednesday afternoon.

