Man arrested after a string of robberies spanning Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Three robberies occurred in less than a week

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest one suspect after a series of robberies. (Special to The News)

One man has been arrested after a series of robberies across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in less than a week.

Carlos Almeida, 36, was arrested without incident after police combed through surveillance video and identified the Maple Ridge resident as their alleged suspect.

Police say the first incident took place at about 9:47 p.m. in Pitt Meadows on Wednesday, June 15, when the Ridge Meadows RCMP received a report of a robbery in the 12500 block of Harris Road.

A second robbery occurred on Friday, June 17, at around 5:16 p.m. in the 22400 block of Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

On Saturday, June 18, the third robbery occurred at around 7:55 a.m. in the 20200 block of Lougheed Highway.

The Street Enforcement Team, SEU, took over all three investigations.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP reported there were similarities in all three incidents.

Police confirmed that no weapons were used in any of the robberies.

“Video surveillance was integral in identifying an alleged suspect in these incidents and connecting the investigations,” said Sgt. Chris Kelly unit Commander for SEU.

Almeida is being remanded until his court appearance on Wednesday, June 22, in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court.

Klaussner added that no further information will be available as the case is before the courts.