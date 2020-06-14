Man arrested after allegedly drawing swastikas on Metro Vancouver SkyTrain

Officer was injured during the arrest

A man has been arrested after allegedly drawing swastikas inside a Vancouver SkyTrain.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police Const. Mike Yake said officers were called to the SkyTrain at about 1 p.m. on Saturday (June 13) for reports that a man was drawing swastikas over the advertisements inside a SkyTrain car.

Yake said police tried to speak to the man at the Main Street Station but that he continued walking.

“Our officers ended up arresting the man… as they were searching him he began to be quite belligerent and irate,” Yake said.

“He began to make racial to one of our officers.”

Yake said there was a struggle during which the man was forced to the ground, injuring the knee of one of the transit police officers. The female officer sought medical attention and is recovering from her soft tissue injuries at home.

Yake said police are recommending mischief charges, as well as looking into charges of assaulting a peace officer.

READ MORE: Vancouver Police report ‘staggering’ increase in Anti-Asian hate crimes

READ MORE: B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

PoliceracismTransit