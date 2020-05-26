Vancouver Police Department. (Black Press Media files)

Man arrested after car window smashed in racially motivated attack: Vancouver police

Two women were sitting inside the car at the time

A man has been arrested after the window of a car with two Asian women inside was smashed in, Vancouver police said Tuesday.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon near East Pender and Columbia streets in Chinatown when the two women were sitting inside a parked car. Police said the man yelled obscenities at them and smashed a car window with a chisel.

“This was a random, unprovoked incident and would have been very terrifying for the victims,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed. “It was particularly concerning for responding officers, considering the anti-Asian crime and incidents we have seen in Vancouver recently.”

Police were called and arrested the man. He has been released on a condition to appear in court.

On Friday, Vancouver police said they had seen a sharp uptick in the number of hate crimes in the city. So far in 2020, there have been 77 77 hate-associated police files, compared to 51 in the same time period last year. Nearly 30 of this year’s files have been opened since March, as COVID-19 cases rose in B.C. and restrictions were brought in.

READ MORE: Vancouver Police report ‘staggering’ increase in Anti-Asian hate crimes

READ MORE: B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

READ MORE: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Hybrid’ model could work, says PM as parties negotiate House of Commons’ return

Just Posted

LETTER: Friend claims dog training disruptive to ailing Pitt Meadows neighbour

Concern expressed with only 30 metres distance between a home and a proposed training facility

Pitt Meadows losing one-third of skilled paid-on-call firefighters a year

Experienced paid-on-call firefighters being hired full-time in other communities

Over 600 Pitt Meadows citizens sign petition to protest North Lougheed development

Petition requests more environmental information before development decisions carried out

Pass slow and wide, please

Maple Ridge mom pleads with drivers to show care after daughter falls from spooked pony on 132nd Ave

Live theatre performances to restart in Ocober at ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge

Registration for summer camps starting June 16

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Man arrested after car window smashed in racially motivated attack: Vancouver police

Two women were sitting inside the car at the time

28 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in ong-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some out-of-province people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

B.C. drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

With 50 cars and the removal of concession sales, drive-in owner says theatre might have to close

COVID-19: B.C. grants aim to stabilize sexual assault recovery programs

$10 million fund not yet ready to take applications

B.C. mom’s drug-pricing petition on behalf of son garners thousands of signatures

Petition geared to gaining access to new medicines drew support of Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl

Most Read