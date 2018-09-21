Man arrested after carjacking, collision, pepper spray attacks in Vancouver

Vancouver police say one man is in custody after a chaotic scene of events in the downtown core

Vancouver police say one man has been arrested after a carjacking, multiple collisions and assaults in the downtown core Friday morning.

The first incident happened at around 8:40 a.m., police said in a news release, when a man reported that he had been pepper-sprayed in the parking lot at Cambie and Pender Street, before the assailant took off in his car.

Police said a man then drove “erratically” to the area of West Georgia Street and Hamilton, where he was involved in a number of collisions, including with a pedestrian. That person was rushed to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

It’s alleged the man then jumped out of the stolen vehicle and was chased by a group of construction workers who, despite also being pepper-sprayed, were able to hold the man down at Hamilton near West Georgia until police arrived.

The man, 27, remains in police custody and police say they are recommending a number of charges.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian investigator says World Anti-Doping Agency got a bad deal from Russia
Next story
Fixture of Maple Ridge dies in hospital

Just Posted

Fixture of Maple Ridge dies in hospital

Pete always seen in his chair, chatting to passers-by

New location for Maple Ridge mayoralty debate

Takes place Oct. 4 in St. George Church

Maple Ridge moving on rec pot bylaw

Back for third reading a day before legalization in Canada

OCOP: ‘Hiring without boundaries’

Brody McDearmid is putting a focus on hiring people with disabilities at Meridian Meats.

Children getting too much screen time

A Maple Ridge mother opens up about her children’s use of tablets, smartphones and television

VIDEO: Maple Ridge tent city residents back after flash flood Friday

Mayor though says they shouldn’t have to go back

New silver collector coin features Indigenous dancer

New silver collectors coin captures fast-paced energy of an Indigenous powwow

VIDEO: Replica Haida totem pole raised at B.C. park

‘Reconciliation ceremony’ will include SFN leaders, provincial politicians

B.C. woman with autism has scooter stolen from SkyTrain station

Kayla Polege purchased scooter after ‘shutdowns’ on transit

Off Nova Scotia, a bid to ‘unravel the mystery’ of great white sharks

The question: Is Nova Scotia the second mating site for Atlantic white sharks, something scientists say could be key to protecting the endangered species.

Man arrested after carjacking, collision, pepper spray attacks in Vancouver

Vancouver police say one man is in custody after a chaotic scene of events in the downtown core

Canadian investigator says World Anti-Doping Agency got a bad deal from Russia

A Canadian lawyer says the World Anti-Doping Agency rushed into accepting a bad deal by reinstating the country’s drug-testing program.

Fashion Fridays: Rock some animal print

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. man serves jail sentence in courtroom – denied lunch, cigarette and cookie

Judge issues time out for probation breach

Most Read