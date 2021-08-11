(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested after child, 7, abducted from Victoria-area summer camp

Staff members attempted to stop the man from leaving with the boy

Summer camp staff attempted to stop a man as he left a Metchosin property with a child he wasn’t approved to take.

Staff at a camp at Pearson College called 911 shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 11) to report an abduction in progress. A man not known to staff or on their approved pick-up list left with a seven-year-old boy in a silver SUV, according to a release from the West Shore RCMP. Multiple staff went to stop the man – one using their personal vehicle in an attempt to block the entrance to the road.

West Shore RCMP officers located the vehicle nearby, and with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, the 46-year-old Sooke resident who was driving was arrested for abduction. The boy, who was known to the man but not his, was returned to his guardians unharmed.

“We wish to commend the staff at the summer camp and nearby residents for their quick actions and reporting,” said Staff-Sgt. Raj Sandhu, operations commander at the West Shore RCMP, in a statement. “This enabled our officers to respond quickly and appropriately, leading us to the best-case outcome, the safe and immediate recovery of the child and the arrest of the suspect.”

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP bike unit cops help bear-spooked young family to safety

READ ALSO: Two-month investigation leads West Shore RCMP to seize ‘substantial quantities’ of drugs

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Previous story
Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel
Next story
Car crashes through front entrance of a Maple Ridge salon

Just Posted

Work on the fire hall started in April this year with a ground-breaking ceremony which was released on YouTube. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows fire hall reaches new construction milestone

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, with help from Coquitlam Search and Rescue, performed a longline rescue in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Tuesday. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)
UPDATE: Hiker rescued after 10 metre fall along trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park

The Maple Ridge Fire Department elevated the forest fire danger rating to extreme in July. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Fire risk leads to suspension of roadside mowing in Maple Ridge

Nathan Collinge, 5, Emory Ellis, 3, Myla Mulholland, 13 months, and her mother Kira, kept cool in the shade at Maple Ridge spray park during the heat wave at the end of June. (The News files)
Youth centre cooling station open for upcoming heat wave in Maple Ridge