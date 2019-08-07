Man arrested after multiple collisions along Highway 99 in Richmond

Police said the string of crashes spanned several kilometres between Richmond and Delta

A man is in police custody after a string of collisions spanning several kilometres along Highway 99 in the Lower Mainland Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond RCMP told Black Press Media that officers were called to reports of an erratic driver on the highway in Richmond at about 3:20 p.m. A Dodge Ram pickup had collided with a number of vehicles before continuing to head south on the highway.

It was seen turning onto Highway 17 towards the Tsawwassen ferry terminal, police said, before coming to a stop at 3:45 p.m. near 56th Avenue.

Delta police said a man was arrested in a field nearby.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited, police said, but it appears that no one was seriously injured.

Investigators are now speaking with witnesses and victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Delta police.

