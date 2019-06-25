Man arrested after pimping investigation in Whistler

A 44-year-old man has been charged with procuring and benefiting from sexual services

Police are looking for anyone who may have more information now that a man has been charged with procuring sexual services in Whistler.

An investigation that began in April into pimping-related offenses led to a search warrant being executed in the Creekside subdivision and one man’s arrest, police said Tuesday.

Investigators are working with the victims to get them support.

Sam London Hamer, 44, appeared in court in North Vancouver last week on one count each of procuring and benefiting from sexual services.

“Our investigation has revealed that there are additional unidentified victims who have yet to come forward,” Sgt. Jeff Shore said in a news release. “We ask that they come forward now.”

READ MORE: B.C. man turned to dating site for pimp operation, court hears

Anyone with information is asked to call the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
White Rock council opts for compromise in waterfront parking fee hike
Next story
Train horns falling silent in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Maple Ridge residents clean up fire pit

Spend the weekend hauling out trash from Cottonwood area

Square dancers celebrate another July 1 with community

Town ‘n’ Country Dancers hold 33rd annual Canada Day event

Looking Back: Before there were Raptors

Maple Ridge has a long history of basketball.

Train horns falling silent in Maple Ridge

30-day transition period underway

Maple Ridge actress in A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Melissa Harris part of Bard in the Valley cast.

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

40 cats, kittens surrendered in apparent animal hoarding at Vancouver home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

Plane veers off runway, into ditch at Langley Airport

Fire, ambulance, and police are on scene

Okanagan RCMP bike patrol rolls up on alleged stolen vehicle from Burnaby

The driver, a 30-year-old Kelowna man, has been held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer

Man arrested after pimping investigation in Whistler

A 44-year-old man has been charged with procuring and benefiting from sexual services

Thieves steal two $40K chairs featuring gold serpents from Vancouver furniture store

Chairs believed to be the only two of its kind in Canada, police said

White Rock council opts for compromise in waterfront parking fee hike

Amendment calls for hourly rates of $3.75 instead of $4 from April to September

Province to increase parking, pilot First Nation stewards at busy Joffre Lakes

Two-hundred more parking stalls will bring total spots to allow 450 cars

Most Read