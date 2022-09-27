Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a man who is alleged to have set fires in downtown Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a man who is alleged to have set fires in downtown Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Man arrested after police say fires deliberately set in Maple Ridge

Culprit alleged to have tried starting blaze in front of an RCMP officer

Ridge Meadows RCMP have arrested a man they allege deliberately set fires in downtown Maple Ridge on Monday, Sept. 26.

In the early hours of the morning, police received a report that there was a suspicious fire in the 22500 block of Dewdney Trunk Road. Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the fire with no damage to the building structure. It was suspected that the fire was started in a recycle bin outside of the building.

A short time later, there was a fire set in front of a nearby business, however there was no damage resulting from the second blaze, as it also was extinguished without incident.

READ ALSO: More robbery charges brought against Maple Ridge man

Several hours later, a man approached a police vehicle, where he allegedly attempted to start a fire in front of the police officer who was on scene.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Patrick James Nichols, of no fixed address, was immediately arrested.

Ridge Meadows RCMP continues to investigate other suspicious fires that occurred in the area.

Nichols is currently being remanded until Oct. 3, until his court appearance in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court.

If you were a witness to this incident or have video surveillance pertaining to suspicious fires, police are asking you to contact them at 604-463-6251.

READ ALSO: Man pulls gun on designer watch seller during Facebook Marketplace meetup in Vancouver

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arsonmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘We shouldn’t have to push people’: Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a stat
Next story
Man in Abbotsford who posted topless photos of ex-girlfriend gets suspended sentence

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a man who is alleged to have set fires in downtown Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Man arrested after police say fires deliberately set in Maple Ridge

Steven Page has cancelled his upcoming West Coast shows. (David Bergman photo)
Steven Page concert in Maple Ridge cancelled

Ridge Meadows RCMP assisted Coquitlam RCMP in identifying a Maple Ridge man who has been charged with robbing fast food restaurants in Port Coquitlam. (Neil Corbett/The News)
More robbery charges brought against Maple Ridge man

The Textile Tales event is meant to show participants how to use various crafting methods including sewing, tie dye, and screen printing. (The Pitt Meadows Museum/Special to The News)
Crafting gets groovy at Sunday’s Textile Tales event

Pop-up banner image