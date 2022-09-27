Man arrested after police say fires deliberately set in Maple Ridge

Culprit alleged to have tried starting blaze in front of an RCMP officer

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a man who is alleged to have set fires in downtown Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP have arrested a man they allege deliberately set fires in downtown Maple Ridge on Monday, Sept. 26.

In the early hours of the morning, police received a report that there was a suspicious fire in the 22500 block of Dewdney Trunk Road. Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue attended and extinguished the fire with no damage to the building structure. It was suspected that the fire was started in a recycle bin outside of the building.

A short time later, there was a fire set in front of a nearby business, however there was no damage resulting from the second blaze, as it also was extinguished without incident.

READ ALSO: More robbery charges brought against Maple Ridge man

Several hours later, a man approached a police vehicle, where he allegedly attempted to start a fire in front of the police officer who was on scene.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Patrick James Nichols, of no fixed address, was immediately arrested.

Ridge Meadows RCMP continues to investigate other suspicious fires that occurred in the area.

Nichols is currently being remanded until Oct. 3, until his court appearance in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court.

If you were a witness to this incident or have video surveillance pertaining to suspicious fires, police are asking you to contact them at 604-463-6251.