Police officers and firefighters responded to an incident Sunday at the corner of 222nd Street and Selkirk Avenue. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Man arrested after stabbing, fire in Maple Ridge

34-year-old suspect of no fixed address is in custody.

A man has been arrested after a stabbing and a fire in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP have one man in custody who they allege is responsible for an attack on a Maple Ridge man Sunday.

Just after 1 p.m. police received multiple 911 calls about an assault and fire in an apartment building in the 11800-block of 222nd Street.

When frontline members arrived, they found a 51-year old resident suffering from stab wounds and his apartment filled with smoke, RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said in a release.

“Bystanders had allegedly put the fire out and were providing medical assistance to the victim. The man was taken to hospital, where he is recovering.”

SEE ALSO: Police rush to Maple Ridge apartment complex.

Witnesses at the scene provided police with a description of the suspect, who fled prior to police arrival.

The suspect was spotted by police a few blocks from the scene and, with assistance from the Integrated Police Dog Services, tracked the man a short distance and placed him under arrest.

The 34-year-old suspect of no fixed address is in custody and facing multiple charges, said Gresiuk.

The suspect and victim do not appear to know one another and police are continuing with their investigation, she add.

 


