Man arrested after vehicle crosses Peace Arch border in Surrey, catches fire

A man is in custody after a suspected stolen vehicle crossed the border at the Peace Arch (Douglas-Blaine) border crossing Saturday night (July 22) and eventually, caught fire. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck photo)

One man is in custody and receiving medical treatment after the vehicle he was driving, suspected as stolen, left the road and caught fire.

Just after 8 p.m. Saturday (July 22), Surrey RCMP Frontline members responded to a report that a suspected stolen vehicle had crossed the border into Canada at the Peace Arch – or Douglas-Blaine – border crossing, after failing to stop for police in Washington State, noted a Surrey RCMP release.

Officers located the silver Hyundai SUV on Highway 99 north of 16 Avenue, where it went off the road and caught fire.

“The lone driver managed to extricate himself from the vehicle,” the release said.

“He was taken into custody after having a brief altercation with police, resulting in officers deploying a conducted energy weapon.”

The man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries; Surrey Fire Service also attended the scene and extinguished the vehicle fire.

Surrey RCMP have confirmed another vehicle was clipped by the SUV prior to the crash. The collision caused minor damage to the vehicle, and there are no reports of injuries to the occupant.

Once medically cleared, the driver was transported to the border and released to U.S. law enforcement.

