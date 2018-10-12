Man arrested as New West police probe distribution of child sex abuse images

Police say they received six separate reports in August and Summer regarding the distribution and possession of images showing children being sexually abused.

A man has been arrested following a “lengthy” investigation into the posession and distribution of images that show children being sexually abused, according to the New Wesminster police.

Police said in a news release Friday that the investigetion between Aug 14 and Sept. 19, was launched after receiveing six seperate reports.

Detectives used a number of different techniques to identify three locations in the Lower Mainland city, police said, resulting in the execution of nine different warrants and the search of three different homes.

Through the investigation police seized computers, tablets, cell phones, modems, external hard drivers and other equipment which are now being forensically analyzed for their content.

One man, from New Westminster, is in custody. Police say charges have been recommended to Crown Counsel.

Sgt. Jeff Scott said several other investigations are still ongoing.

“Often times offenders think that viewing these images is victimless, but the sad truth is that these are images and videos of real children being sexually abused,” Scott said.

