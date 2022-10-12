The incident was report the night of Thursday, Oct. 6. Image: RCMP logo

The incident was report the night of Thursday, Oct. 6. Image: RCMP logo

Man arrested for impersonating doctor, barricading himself at Trail hospital

The Trail man, 39 was later released from police custody on several conditions

A Trail man is facing a half dozen criminal charges after allegedly impersonating a doctor at the Trail hospital and causing considerable damage to various rooms before barricading himself inside an office.

The incident happened Thursday night (Oct. 6) after the 39-year-old man broke into locked offices at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, police said.

The suspect was confronted by suspicious staff members when he responded by trying to convince them that he was a doctor who worked at the hospital.

When staff did not believe his ruse, witnesses reported the man went on a crime spree, causing considerable damage as he broke into offices and other secure locations inside the facility.

The accused then barricaded himself inside an office until police arrived.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the man was found by officers still wearing hospital-issue scrubs, coat and cap.

Officers arrested the perpetrator without incident; however, he attempted to break free of police custody twice while being escorted back to a marked police vehicle.

Two USB thumb drivers were found in the man’s possession.

Police have forwarded charges to be considered by the B.C. Prosecution Service, including break and enter, disguise with intent, identity fraud. mischief under $5,000, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

The Trail man, who has not been identified as he has not been charged at this time, was later released from police custody on several conditions.


