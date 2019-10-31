Man arrested in connection to violent outburst on bus driver in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties arrested a man under the Mental Health Act on Thursday linked to unrelated incident

A man kicks violently at the front doors of a transit bus in Burnaby on Oct. 29, 2019. (Neczarvee Jane Guidoriagao/Facebook)

A man believed to have been involved in an assault on a bus driver earlier this week has been arrested by RCMP.

The incident happened on the #123 bus in Burnaby on Tuesday afternoon. Video taken by a passenger on the bus shows a man violently kicking the front door of the bus before turning and spitting on the bus driver.

Burnaby Mounties arrested a man under the Mental Health Act on Thursday and allegedly recognized him from earlier reports of the prior incident, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in an update Thursday.

No charges have been laid at this time, according to Sgt. Clint Hampton, but transit police will continue to investigate.

Given the medical circumstances surrounding the incident, no further information is expected at this time.

