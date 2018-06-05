Man arrested in downtown Maple Ridge assaults

Ridge Meadows RCMP have arrested a 33-year-old man for two unrelated, alleged assaults.

On Tuesday, May 29, around 10:30 a.m., police said a 40-year-old Maple Ridge woman was walking in the 11900 block of 224th street in Maple Ridge when an unknown man allegedly punched her in the eye.

Three hours later, around police received a call from a 17-year-old female who reported a man had allegedly pulled her hair as she was walking with her friend in a parking lot located in the 22700-block of Lougheed Highway.

Based on information and descriptions provided by both victims, police determined they were looking for a single assailant.

Police canvassed the area for video surveillance footage and an alleged suspect was identified.

On Friday May 31, they a 33-year-old man without incident.

Chad Edwards of Maple Ridge has been charged with one count each of assault causing bodily harm, assault, uttering threats and failure to comply with a probation order.

“Stranger attacks are rare,” said RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

She added the women did the right thing by contacting police as quickly as they did.

Edwards is remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

The woman who was punched in the face was taken to hospital. A small bone was fractured beneath her right eye, which was still swollen and discoloured. She spent five and a half hours at the hospital.