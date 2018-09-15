Man arrested in Vancouver after committing ‘serious offence,’ fleeing police

Police say a man drove into a vehicle and unoccupied store in Vancouver Saturday morning

Vancouver police say one man has been arrested after allegedly committing a serious offence before fleeing from another police agency.

In a statement Saturday, police said the man was arrested at West 10th Avenue and Alma Street just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday. He had collided with a vehicle before crashing into an unoccupied store.

Police have released few details – including which other police were involved and where the alleged offence occurred.

They did confirm no one suffered serious injuries and that there is no risk to the public, noting the investigation is still in it’s very early stages.

