FILE – Produce is shown in a grocery store on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

FILE – Produce is shown in a grocery store on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid

A man was arrested and charged after police found him attempting to get into a taxi near the store

A man has been charged with robbery after threatening a Vancouver grocery story worker with a meat cleaver for being told to put on a mask.

Cody Echlin, 23, has been released on bail pending future court appearances, Vancouver police annouced Tuesday (Jan. 4).

It’s alleged that the man was shopping at a Robson Street grocery store on Monday when an employee insisted he mask up. After allegedly pulling a knife and threatening the worker, police say he left without paying for his groceries.

Police found the suspect trying to leave in a taxi.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. Fraser Canyon gaps slowly closing after November washouts
Next story
Charges laid after series of robberies in Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford

Just Posted

Environment Canada said the rapid accumulation of snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday. (Screen grab)
Snow Wednesday night could affect morning commute in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue crew during the first tree chipping event of 2022. (Conor Morley/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue chips roughly 300 Christmas trees

Police scene in Surrey on Oct. 6, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Charges laid after series of robberies in Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford

Harry Dhillon, superintendent for School District 42, says district leadership are meeting to review existing and enhanced COVID safety measures at schools. (Special to The News)
SD42 leadership reviewing school COVID safety measures as Omicron spreads