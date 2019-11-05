Marshall Road in Abbotsford was shut down from McMillan Road to Old Yale Road for over six hours. (Patrick Penner/Abbotsford News)

Man barricades himself inside Abbotsford home with gun, causing police standoff

Suspect is now in custody, faces numerous weapons charges

A man with a gun barricaded himself inside a home on Marshall Road, causing a standoff with Abbotsford police on Tuesday morning.

“A six-and-a-half-hour standoff ensued, with the suspect eventually emerging from the residence. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident,” said an Abbotsford Police Department social media post.

The standoff began at midnight and appeared to stem from a mental health issue, according to Const. Rob Dyck, media officer for the Abbotsford Police Department.

“He initially called us for help and now he doesn’t want to come out,” Dyck said before the man was taken into custody.

Neighbours reportedly heard police using a megaphone to try to get the man to come outside.

The man faces numerous weapons charges and the investigation is ongoing, according to the police department’s social media post.

Marshall Road was cordoned off from Old Yale Road to McMillan Road by emergency crews for hours but is now clear.

