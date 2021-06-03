(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Man bites Vancouver police officer after assaulting elderly woman

Man was arrested following assaults

A man has been arrested after Vancouver police said he assaulted an elderly woman and bit a police officer on Friday (May 28).

In a statement, police said the man got into an argument with the woman in their East Vancouver apartment building. The elderly woman was left with a broken nose, cuts, a swollen eye and a non-life-threatening brain bleed.

When a police officer who was already in the building responded to the incident, he said the man bit his arm and tried to wrestle him to the ground.

Police arrested the man in connection to the assaults.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceVancouver

Previous story
2 years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan
Next story
Kootenay man needs double-lung transplant

Just Posted

Athletes can put all their pandemic practice to good use as games are re-allowed in provincial recreation restart. ( The News files)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows ready to wake from recreation hibernation

City parks and rec directors share what’s expected as summer approaches

Patricia Poirier, left, and Christine J. Logan, have been friends for 28 years. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge women best friends for 28 years

Even the COVID-19 pandemic has not pushed them apart

Fentanyl, seen here, continues to be found in drug overdose deaths in B.C. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge on pace to match worst year for overdose deaths

Coroner’s report shows worst April yet for drug toxicity deaths

Inspector Adam Gander has been promoted to the senior leadership team with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment. (RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP announce addition to leadership team

Inspector Adam Gander began his career as a constable in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows in 2001

The last day for Thrifty Foods at Haney Place Mall was Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
No replacement for Thrifty Foods in Haney Place Mall yet

Grocer closed store in downtown Maple Ridge on Saturday

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Abbotsford resident Garry Amyot helped prevent a suspect from stealing money and possibly hurting others at a Scotiabank location in Abbotsford. (Submitted)
‘I’m not going to die today’ – Abbotsford bank robbery hero speaks out

68-year-old Garry Amyot shares story of how he and others prevented potential tragedy in bank

Andy Anderson competes in the Olympic qualifying skateboard event at Lauridsen Skatepark, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
White Rock skateboarder snags spot in Summer Olympics

Andy Anderson battles injury en route to qualifying for Tokyo-hosted Games

(Black Press Media files)
Man bites Vancouver police officer after assaulting elderly woman

Man was arrested following assaults

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Daniel Fitzgibbon (left) with his wife Rachel Dugdale. The Meadow Creek couple are waiting for Fitzgibbon to receive a double-lung transplant. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay man needs double-lung transplant

Daniel Fitzgibbon is one of 25 British Columbians waiting for the surgery

Brenda Wilson shares a song at the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls hearings in Smithers. (Chris Gareau photo)
2 years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan

Funding for support services for survivors and family members identified as the first immediate step

People sing and drum outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Identifying children’s remains at B.C. residential school stalled by lack of records

Expert: response from politicians, church officials that Kamloops discovery is “shocking” rings hollow

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.(Black Press Media File Photo)
Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn

His Tuesday arrest followed his release from custody on Monday after a mental health evaluation

Most Read