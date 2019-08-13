(THE NEWS/files)

Man charged after alleged robbery at a Maple Ridge business

Ian James Mackay has been charged with multiple offenses

A Maple Ridge man has been charged with numerous offences after an alleged robbery in the Albion area on Aug. 9.

Ian James Mackay has been charged with: one count of robbery; one count of disguising face with intent to comment an offence; one count of use of imitation firearm; one count of driving while disqualified; and one count of assault in relation to the incident, according to a release from Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The incident took place at around 3:40 p.m. at a business in the 24100-block of 102nd Avenue in the Albion area.

Ridge Meadows RCMP say that during the robbery a suspect had covered the face and allegedly produced what appeared to be a handgun.

Witnesses were able to provide a description, including the vehicle the suspect fled in.

A police dog services unit in the area along with front line police officers were able to stop a vehicle and make an arrest.

Mackay will remain in custody pending his next court appearance on Aug. 26.

 

