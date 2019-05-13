A man is facing charges after Copper was stabbed in Vancouver on July 29. (Facebook)

Man charged after dog stabbed in Vancouver street

Copper and his owner were walking in Kitsilano when a man allegedly approached them

A man is facing charges stemming from an incident that left a dog with stab wounds in July 2018.

Court documents show Kyle Michael Arnold, born 1993, has been charged with aggravated assault, causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal and assault of a peace officer in connection with the July 29 incident.

At the time, Vancouver police said a man allegedly approached a woman and stabbed her dog.

In social media posts following the stabbing, Copper’s owner Rose Lawson Steinmeier said he was doing “amazingly well.”

READ MORE: Man arrested after dog, person allegedly stabbed in Vancouver

